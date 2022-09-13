In pics: After Gyanvapi verdict, celebrations break out on streets of Varanasi
September 13, 2022 2:40:01 pm
The Varanasi District Court on Monday dismissed the challenge by Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee against the civil suits that sought the right to worship Maa Shringar Gauri and other deities within the Gyanvapi mosque premises.
Here, devoted are seen forming a queue to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple amid tight security arrangements. (PTI)
Ahead of the Varanasi court's verdict, police personnel were deployed across the city. (PTI)
Advocate Hari Shankar Jain after the district court's verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, in Varanasi. (PTI)
In this image, Sadhvi Prachi, a religious leader, is seen celebrating after the district court's verdict. (PTI)
Last year, five women filed a civil suit seeking enforcement of their right to worship deities within the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
In this image, plaintiffs with their lawyers jubilate after the district court's verdict. (PTI)
People celebrate with lawyers. (PTI)
Members of Shiv Sena Dogra Front celebrate after the district court's verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, in Jammu. (PTI)
Members of Muslim Women's Foundation perform 'aarti' of Lord Shiva after the district court's verdict in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, in Varanasi. (PTI)