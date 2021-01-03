2020: A Rewind
- Dharavi rises again: 'Only a matter of time... Mumbai only city where one springs back swiftly after crisis'
- Nizamuddin, Delhi ‘super-spreader’: ‘Since cases began, no evidence found... Finally healing has begun’
- Why 2021 could see a charged-up political climate
- At India's only Covid-free territory: 'Students happy to get out of home... Attendance has been good'
- Comedy's Sardar-E-Azam: Why Jaspal Bhatti's Flop Show was a mordantly 'misdirected' satire
- Mumbai in 2020: A year in photos
- 10 landmark global events that shaped the year
- India's economy in 2020: Year of many questions
- Compassion to selflessness, the biggest lessons
- A glossary of words this strange year threw up
- TikTok to PUBG Mobile, all the apps that stopped working in India
- The shows that thrilled, entertained and comforted us
Gulmarg turns white as Kashmir receives fresh snowfallUpdated: January 3, 2021 6:58:32 pm
- UP: 21 dead, 20 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground
- First time such an arrogant govt in power that cannot see sufferings of farmers: Sonia Gandhi
- EntertainmentSuperhero movies to keep an eye out for in 2021
- EntertainmentDeepika shares photos of her New Year vacation, asks fans to 'take that much needed break'
- Trending‘Peeche dekho kid’ wishes fans on New Year but look who stole the show!
- TrendingUS vs India: Hilarious 'flag trend' memes capture how desis react to different situations
- SportsHow India conned Australia with the legside trap in Boxing Day Test
- SportsMauricio Pochettino faces an uphill task with PSG post-sabbatical
- OpinionSomething fundamental changed for the worse in India in the year just ended
- Two Covid-19 vaccines approved, what happens now?
- Lifestyle'Wanted to create awareness': Baba Sehgal on latest rap on plant-based diet
- TechnologyWe have an outlandish tech wish list for 2021: Will brands play ball?