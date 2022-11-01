Broken cable ties, torn ticket & rescue boats: Glimpses from Morbi bridge collapse site
November 1, 2022 11:18:56 am
November 1, 2022 11:18:56 am
1 / 9
The Morbi town of Gujarat, usually abuzz with tourists, now bears a deserted look. On Sunday, a suspension bridge over the Machchhu river, popularly known as Jhulto Pool, collapsed, killing at least 134 people. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
2 / 9
On Tuesday morning, the NDRF resumed rescue operations as it was suspected that some bodies may be there on the floor of the river. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
3 / 9
Two people have been reported missing as a result of the tragedy. This picture, taken on Tuesday morning, captures the collapsed bridge. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
4 / 9
A total of nine people have been arrested in connection with the collapse of the bridge, including two managers of the Oreva Group. The Morbi municipality had signed a contract with the private firm, handing it the sole responsibility of maintaining the bridge for a period of 15 years. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
5 / 9
The Supreme Court has listed the petition seeking a judicial inquiry into the incident for hearing on November 14, Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
6 / 9
In the aftermath of the bridge collapse, the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (SRFDCL) said it has decided to limit the visitors at Atal Bridge—the foot overbridge over Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad—to 3,000 persons per hour. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
7 / 9
A torn ticket presumably bought by a visitor at the Morbi bridge worth Rs 17, a remnant of the tragedy that unfolded Sunday evening. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
8 / 9
On Wednesday, November 2, the national flag will fly half-mast on all government buildings and no public meetings or entertainment programmes will be held. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)
9 / 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour of election-bound Gujarat, will be visiting Morbi on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)