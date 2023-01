3 / 10

Sattarbhai Belim Pathangwala, 86, who hails from Jodhpur in Rajasthan, is seen making paper kites at the workshop. Sattarbhai is among the third generation of kite makers in his family, and has been making paper kites from the age of 12 following the footsteps of his grandfather who used to make kites for the Maharaja of Jodhpur. (Express Photo: Nirmal Harindran)