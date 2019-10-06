Toggle Menu Sections
Grand Durga Puja at Kolkata’s Belu Bari

For the last 250 years, Durga Maa is being worshiped at Hidaram Banerjee Road in Kolkata's Bow Bazaar.

Belu Bari's Durga Puja is one of the oldest Pujas in Kolkata's Bow Bazaar.(Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

For the last 250 years, Durga Maa is being worshiped at Hidaram Banerjee Road. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

During that time, this family was the only trader of Belgian glass and their family is locally known as 'Belu Bari'. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

In 1883, Govindalal Dutta started this Durga Puja. Here the Durga idol is really different. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Devi Durga is seen sitting on the lap of Lord Shiva and there is no presence of Mahishasoor. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

From Mahalaya to Navami, only vegetarian items are being offered to the Goddess. Only on Dashami, they arrange fish items for Durga Maa. Now the seventh generation is organizing this Puja. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

