India News Grand Durga Puja at Khelat Chandra Ghose’s palace in Kolkata Pathuriaghata Khelat Ghosh Bari Durga Puja is almost 170 years old. Family of Khelat Chandra Ghosh (1829-1878), grandson of Warren Hasting's banyan (clerk) Ramlochan Ghosh came to Pathuriaghata at the time of Warren Hastings. It is said that Warren Hastings and his wife visited the Ghosh family. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) The grand dancing hall that was once a picture of opulence had been converted to Khelat Ghosh Memorial Hall. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Located at Pathuriaghata in North Kolkata, this homestead has probably the grandest ‘thakur dalan’ in the city (the courtyard). (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) This aristocratic Durga Puja is almost 170 years old. During the Durga Puja, the family has the ritual of offering homemade sweets to the Goddess. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) The taste of Khelat Chandra Ghosh is witnessed in the various antiques found in his palatial mansion like centuries-old Belgian cut-glass chandeliers and a Thomasson Chronometer grandfather clock (imported from London in the early 1800s). (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) A unique item offered is the Chandana Kheer, a savoury milk pudding made from a century-old recipe. Mahatma Gandhi used to come here to see the durga puja. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)