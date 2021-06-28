Most Read
- Focused on Pakistan rather than China, India in Tier 3 as cyberpower: Report
- Blast at IAF base in Jammu: 2 drones dropped 2-kg ‘high grade’ IEDs from 100 m height, flew back
- Two women at heart of new gang killing in Bengaluru
- Ex-V-C hacked to death, youth out on bail held
- Two jabs protect, shows survey of Covid-hit in Mumbai
- Beating odds: Single mother in Kerala selling lemonade now sub-inspector
- Michael Holding: 'All people of colour who hit out at racism, their careers ended in no time'
- Explained: Will food become costlier?
‘Govt services were focused either on Covid or nothing’— IE thinc MigrationJune 28, 2021 7:48:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Question after Jammu blast: Can a drone attack be prevented?
- No data so far to show Delta plus limits vaccine efficacy: Dr VK Paul
- EntertainmentAnushka-Virat feel ‘mighty victorious’ amid taking care of daughter Vamika. Here’s why
- EntertainmentDeepika Padukone prefers sleep over working out, shares post
- Trending'Training to be next Captain America?': Video of man's intense workout routine has Twitter baffled
- TrendingJason Derulo just made the perfect jalebis and desi netizens cannot keep calm
- SportsMichael Holding: 'All people of colour who hit out at racism, their careers ended in no time'
- SportsT20 World Cup to be shifted from India to UAE, confirms BCCI president Sourav Ganguly
- OpinionWhy did the government really initiate J&K talks?
- The future threats facing the Indian economy
- LifestyleDeepika Padukone's 'expectation v/s reality' post has left us in splits
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy M32 Review: Is Samsung cutting the right corners?