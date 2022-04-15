Must Read
- One subscription for all our journalism. Get The Indian Express e-paper + premium package
- India finally on board, but Trincomalee oil farm now waits for economy crisis to lift
- Co-operative banks in Kerala reel under bad loans, NPAs crossed 38% at end of last year
- Emergency to Ayodhya, 1971 war to N-deal: India via its PMs
- Contractor death case: Karnataka minister Eshwarappa finally decides to quit
- CBSE to go back to single board exam next year
- India will talk non-violence but also carry a stick: Mohan Bhagwat
- Pilots barred from Boeing’s 737 MAX: ‘SpiceJet knew about faulty gear, still continued training’
- IPL 2022: GT captain is team’s talisman in win over Royals after Buttler blitz is cut short
Devotees observe Good Friday across nationUpdated: April 15, 2022 7:55:30 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesGujarat: Admin demolishes ‘illegal’ kiosks after communal clashes
- CitiesDelhi: At BJP office, 8 accused of attacking CM's home are garlanded
- EntertainmentMai review: Sakshi Tanwar shines in Netflix series
- EntertainmentPandit who officiated Alia-Ranbir wedding reveals Ranbir wanted to understand rituals, a joke was made about his famous temper
- TrendingFans organise Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's 'Bengali wedding' in Kolkata
- TrendingFrench dancer trying Bharatnayam on 'Snehithane Snehithane' wows netizens
- SportsIPL 2022, SRH vs KKR Live Score Updates
- SportsIPL 2022: CSK’s Deepak Chahar ruled out, DC physio Patrick Farhart tests Covid-19 positive
- OpinionGiving credit is a simple courtesy. Arooj Aftab must not grudge it
- What downgrade in average monsoon rainfall means
- TechnologyRealme GT 2 Pro review: Best flagship under 50,000?