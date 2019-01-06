Sneak peak into the world’s first feni cellar, set to open in Goa this month

The highlight of the entire visit – every Friday, will see Vaz and his team breaking down the drink, in their tasting room, a long dining table in the centre of the cellar. Guests will be introduced to the “fruitiness”, the flavours of the drink, and a way to train to appreciate the aroma. “Look at it this way. If the Goans thought the drink was funny or smelt wrong, we could have eliminated it 250 years ago. Someone would have thought about t, right? It’s our indigenous drink, its endearing to us. Throw your popular imagination of the drink and allow us to pass our heritage to you. Learn to accept,” says Vaz. (Photo: Sanjeet Wahi)