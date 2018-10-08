Glimpses of Kolkata on Mahalaya ahead of Durga Puja
Advertisement
Best of Express
- Sabarimala verdict: Review plea in SC challenges 'irrational' order allowing women in Ayyappa temple
- Nirav Modi allegedly sold fake diamonds to Canadian man, his engagement is now broken
- JNU student Najeeb Ahmed missing case: Delhi High Court allows CBI to file closure report
- J&K urban local body polls LIVE UPDATES: BJP candidate injured in stone pelting in Bandipora, low voter turnout in 5 hours
- 79% of UP funds for former CMs’ houses went to Mulayam: Govt
- EntertainmentRishi Kapoor strolls around New York with Anupam Kher
- EntertainmentRajat Kapoor accused of sexual misconduct, the actor-filmmaker apologises
- EntertainmentNana Patekar cancels the press meet on Tanushree Dutta's allegation
- SportsNo Gayle, Narine in Windies ODI, T20I squad
- SportsYouth Olympics: Tababi Devi wins silver medal
- SportsPakistan vs Australia 1st Test Day 2 Live
- TechnologyOnePlus 6T available for pre-orders via Amazon India with free Type-C earphones
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Band 3 review: Packs a punch for its price
- TechnologyFlipkart Big Billion Days: Top deals on Samsung Galaxy S8, Asus Zenfone 5Z, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 and more
- LifestyleHappy Mahalaya 2018 Wishes Images, Quotes, Picture, Photo, Messages, SMS, Wallpaper, Greetings
Advertisement