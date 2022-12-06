German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on 2-day visit to India
December 6, 2022 8:30:53 am
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrives in India on a 2-day visit on Monday. It is Baerbock's first official visit to India. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
India and Germany Monday signed a mobility partnership pact and discussed key issues, including the Ukraine conflict and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, amongst others. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Baerbock also took a stroll down in the Old Delhi lanes of Chandni Chowk and Parathawal Gali. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The minister visited Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi and helped in preparing food. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Baerbock offered prayers during her visit to Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
To much surprise, the German Foreign Minister embarks on an e-rickshaw ride while visiting Old Delhi.(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Visiting the Kinari Bazaar, at Chandni Chowk, she checked out Indian ethnic dresses and engaged in conversation with the shop keepers. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
The minister took to Twitter, and said her first official visit to India felt like "visiting a friend".
(Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)