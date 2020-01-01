7 / 7

Hours after General Bipin Rawat took charge as the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defence shared details of how his new uniform will look like. The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army), tweeted out pictures of the car flag, peak cap, shoulder rank badges, belt buckle and buttons on working dress of the CDS. It also mentioned that General Rawat, after taking over the new role, will have his office in South Block. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)