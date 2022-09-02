On first day of Ganesh festival, over 30,000 Ganpati idols immersed in Maharashtra
September 2, 2022 12:28:53 pm
September 2, 2022 12:28:53 pm
1 / 9
A total of 34,122 idols were immersed in Mumbai on Thursday till 9 pm, the first day of immersion in the Ganesh festival. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
2 / 9
These included 33,962 household Ganesh idols, 108 Ganesh mandal idols and 52 Hartalika idols. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
3 / 9
Hartalika idols are those of Shiva and Parvati kept by devotees for marital bliss. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
4 / 9
Out of the above figures, 13,294 household idols, 54 mandal idols and 14 Hartalika idols were immersed in artifical lakes, amounting to 39% of the total idols. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)
5 / 9
The Ganesh festival goes on for ten days. This year, it started on Wednesday, August 31. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
6 / 9
The immersions will take place over five days. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
7 / 9
The immersion days are September 1 (one and half day Ganpati immersion), September 4 (fifth day Ganpati immersion), September 5 (Gauri Ganpati immersion), September 6 (seven day immersion) and September 9 (Anant Chatudashi). (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
8 / 9
The first day of Ganpati immersion in progress at Vrudheshwer Ghat in Pune. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)
9 / 9
In this image from Pune, a devotee is seen immersing a Ganpati idol in a temporary water tank. (Express photo by Arul Horizon)