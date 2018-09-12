1 / 7

Ganesh Gulli idol was unveiled for a photoshoot ahead of the Ganapati Festival at Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal Mumbaicha Raja, Ganesh Galli, on Tuesday. Ganesha Chaturthi is the Hindu festival that reveres god Ganesha. It is a ten-day festival which starts on the fourth day of Hindu luni-solar calendar month Bhadrapada, which typically falls in the months of August or September of the Gregorian calendar. (Photo: Prashant Nadkar)