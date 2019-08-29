India News Days before Ganesh Chaturthi, a peek into Kolkata’s potter colony Kumartuli Kumartuli, the idol-making hub of Kolkata is gearing up for the upcoming festive season. From Ganesh Chaturthi to Vishwakarma Puja and Durga Puja, it is now the busiest moment of the season. Kumartuli, the idol-making hub of the city gearing up for the upcoming festive season. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) From Ganesh Chaturthi to Vishwakarma Puja and Durga Puja, it is now the busiest moment of the season. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Apart from Maa Durga idols, the colony has a number of Lord Ganesha idols. With Ganesh Chaturthi falling on Sep 2, the demand for the idols increases.(Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Traditionally, Bengalis are worshippers of Lord Vishwakarma. But this is a myth now a days, as they demand for Ganesha idols has also increased. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) On a visit to Kumartuli, Ganesha's unfinished idols outnumber Vishwakarma idols. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh) Ganesha Puja is scheduled to be held on September 2. Before that Kumartuli Para is all about Lord Ganesha. (Express Photo by Shashi Ghosh)