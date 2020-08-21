Top news
- Follow Coronavirus India LIVE updates
- Telangana power plant fire: Body of assistant engineer found, 8 feared trapped
- Arun Shourie interview: ‘Judgments judges deliver, their conduct, determine public esteem, not a tweet’
- Class of 83 review: An entertaining cop drama
- Girl caught plucking flower, Odisha village boycotts all 40 Dalit families
- Follow US Presidential Elections 2020 Live updates
- CBI begins probe in Sushant Singh Rajput death case
- Millions escaped caste discrimination. Covid-19 brought it back
‘Online darshan, eco-friendly pandals’: Ganesh Chaturthi in Covid times to be a low-key eventPublished: August 21, 2020 9:52:39 pm
Best of Express
- 'We are non-partisan, denounce bigotry': Facebook India head reacts amid hate speech row
- CitiesTelangana power plant fire: Five engineers among 9 killed; 'deeply unfortunate,' says PM
- EntertainmentThe Gone Game review: An interesting experiment
- EntertainmentThe One and Only Ivan movie review: A stirring film with a lot of heart
- TrendingDespite online success Odisha rapper steers clear of Bollywood, wants to keep telling the truth to power
- Trending'Stunning': Youngsters in Maharashtra village create eco-friendly Ganesh portrait in a farm, video goes viral
- SportsLIVE | ENG vs PAK, 3rd Test Day 1
- SportsStuart Broad given silver stump for taking 500 Test wickets
- OpinionIn Bihar, EC's challenge: To ensure level playing field in a mostly virtual campaign
- Covid-19 doubling time down to 30 days
- LifestyleDo you know about the different types of salts?
- TechnologyLooking for a good smartphone under Rs Rs 25,000? Here's our pick