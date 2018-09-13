9 / 12

At the start of the puja, the Ganesha idol is worshipped every day and an aarti is performed in the evening to round off the ritual. The Ganesha idols are taken out and immersed in water on Anant Chaturdasi. In Pic: An artist readies an idol of Lord Ganesh on the eve of Ganesh Chuturthi festival in Allahabad. (Source: PTI)