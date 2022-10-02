Leaders across country pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 153rd birth anniversary
October 2, 2022 5:39:07 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Parliament's Central Hall on Sunday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
The PM said that Gandhi Jayanti is extra special this year as ‘India is marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
PM Modi also urged citizens to purchase khadi and local handicrafts as a tribute to the father of the nation. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Bengaluru's Gandhi Bhawan. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
In 2007, the UN General Assembly had announced that it had adopted a resolution which declared that 2 October will be celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. (Express photo by Jithendra M)
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi with CM MK Stalin paid tributes to 'Bapu' at the Government Museum in Chennai. (PTI)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav pays his respects at Lucknow's Gandhi Ashram. (PTI)
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot visited Gandhi Circle in Jaipur to pay homage to the father of the nation. (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered tributes to Gandhi at state capital Bhopal. (PTI)