13 / 13

Ram’s work place is Motihari Railway Station in Bihar where, on April 15, 1917, Gandhi stepped off a train in Champaran to be met by thousands of aggrieved indigo farmers, setting off a series of events which would lead him to stay in the area for several months, be arrested, fight for their rights, and launch the Champaran Satyagraha. (Express Photo by Aksh Rahul)



READ | ‘Why do people think that someone else will be there to clean up after them?’