From lush green hills to battle-hardened lands: Kohima in pictures
Let the road to Kohima — infamous for its gaping potholes — not be a sign of things to come. Brush aside the dust and wander around the hilly capital of Nagaland to find walls that pop with graffiti, cafes with dreamy decor, local markets that sell frogs and the latest in Korean fashion side by side and oodles of style, all peppered with bits of history, including an immaculately-maintained cemetery dating back to one of the most important battles of World War II.