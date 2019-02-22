From Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal: Delhi gets its own Wonders of the World Park

Toggle Menu Sections
From Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal: The seven replicas have been made using different kinds of waste such as the scrap of automobile parts and other metal waste like fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, bicycle and bike parts.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Thursday inaugurated the 'Waste to Wonder Park' which is spread across an area of seven acres in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The seven replicas have been made using different kinds of waste such as the scrap of automobile parts and other metal waste like fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, bicycle and bike parts, defunct sewer lines and age old appliances gathering dust in the 24 municipal stores. In all 150 tonnes of scrap/waste has been used. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The seven replicas are -- Taj Mahal (20 ft), the Great Pyramid of Giza (18 ft), Eiffel Tower (60 ft), Leaning Tower of Pisa (25 ft), Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer (25 ft), Rome's Colosseum (15 ft) and New York's Statute of Liberty (30 ft), SDMC officials told PTI. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

In order to avoid huge rush, there will be an entry fee of Rs 50 for adults and Rs 25 for children (3-12 age group). (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

However, children up to three years of age and senior citizens, 65 years and above, will not be charged any fee. (PTI)

The park has been built by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as part of its initiative to process waste under meaningful projects and add aesthetic value to the city. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

There are plans to start a light and sound show to showcase the journey leading to the wonder park from the waste materials, the SDMC official told PTI. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

The washrooms have also been made using obsolete shipping containers. Five artistes, seven supplementary artistes and 70 welders completed the 'Waste to Wonders Park' in six months and it is spread over an area of 7 acres. (Express photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

SDMC Commissioner P K Goel told PTI that this was the "world's first" such park where all the seven wonders have been replicated using waste products. "In other wonders of the world parks, cement and mortar have been used, and their cost had been much higher," Goel said. (PTI)

