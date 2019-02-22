From Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal: Delhi gets its own Wonders of the World Parkhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/from-eiffel-tower-to-taj-mahal-delhi-gets-its-own-wonders-of-the-world-park-5596047-5596047-5596047/
From Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal: Delhi gets its own Wonders of the World Park
From Eiffel Tower to Taj Mahal: The seven replicas have been made using different kinds of waste such as the scrap of automobile parts and other metal waste like fans, rods, iron sheets, nut-bolts, bicycle and bike parts.