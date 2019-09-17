From Daryaganj to Mahila Haat: Delhi’s iconic Sunday book market finds a new home

Toggle Menu Sections
Every Sunday, for the past 54 years, the Daryaganj Sunday book market has been catering to book-lovers of all kinds — be it school students, university professors, or students preparing for competitive examinations.

Following a Delhi High Court order in July which directed North Delhi Municipal Corporation to shut all markets on Netaji Subhash Marg, the famous Daryaganj book market in Delhi has been relocated to its new address in Mahila Haat near Delhi Gate. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The book vendors have been protesting against the closure of the market since two months. Many of them protested on 15th September as well by forming a human chain at Asaf Ali Road as they want the area on the road between Golcha Cinema and Delite Cinema to be designated as the vending zone. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

According to the new contract, Mahila Haat will be leased out to book vendors for a rent of Rs 200 per Sunday. The contract will be renewed after two years. (Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

The Delhi Municipal Corporation orders the closure of the market on Sundays preceding Republic Day (January 26) and Independence Day (August 15) every year. But for the first time in its history, the book market has been relocated and the book vendors are not happy with the decision.(Express photo: Gajendra Yadav)

