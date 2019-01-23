From star campaigner to party post: A look back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s journey in Congress

2009: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been managing election-related work of her mother Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and brother Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency for the past few years. In pic: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was back in Amethi for election campaigning freeing Rahul and Sonia to canvass in the rest of the country. Again there were calls for her to contest from Sultanpur but she said no. (Express photo: Mayank Saxena)