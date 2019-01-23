Toggle Menu Sections
From star campaigner to party post: A look back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s journey in Congress

Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to take charge as Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East next month. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be marking an official entry into active politics now, she has been the party's star campaigner, albeit mostly for her brother Rahul and mother Sonia, for almost two decades.

2007: Priyanka Gandhi during her three-day visit to Rae Bareli and Amethi ahead of the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

2009: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been managing election-related work of her mother Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli and brother Rahul Gandhi in Amethi constituency for the past few years. In pic: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was back in Amethi for election campaigning freeing Rahul and Sonia to canvass in the rest of the country. Again there were calls for her to contest from Sultanpur but she said no. (Express photo: Mayank Saxena)

2010: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at an election rally at Salon in Amethi. Though Priyanka Gandhi did not hold any post in the party till now, she turned active ever since her brother Rahul assumed leadership after their mother started keeping unwell. (Express archive photo)

2012: Priyanka campaigning for Congress during her five-day visit in Amethi ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Elections in 2012. She was also among the star campaigners of the Congress for the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls. (Express photo: Vishal Srivastav)

2014: Priyanka holds notes of speech during campaign for her brother and Congress candidate Rahul Gandhi at a village in Amethi. (Express photo: Ravi Kanojia)

Priyanka, who earlier used to accompany Sonia on her visits to Rae Barely, last visited the constituency during the Assembly polls in 2017. (PTI)

