From star campaigner to party post: A look back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s journey in Congresshttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/from-congress-star-campaigner-to-general-secretary-a-look-back-on-priyanka-gandhi-vadras-journey-5551970/
From star campaigner to party post: A look back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s journey in Congress
Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to take charge as Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East next month. While Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be marking an official entry into active politics now, she has been the party's star campaigner, albeit mostly for her brother Rahul and mother Sonia, for almost two decades.