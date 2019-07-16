Toggle Menu Sections
Four-storey building collapses in Mumbai, over 40 feared trapped

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell said the number of people feared trapped could be anywhere between 40 to 50.

Two people were killed and at least 40 people are feared trapped under debris after a four-storey building came crashing down in Mumbai’s Dongri area on Tuesday. (Express photo)

The building was part of a cluster of houses located near the Abdul Hamid Dargah on the Mohammed Ali Road in Dongri. (PTI)

Two people were rescued and have been rushed to JJ Hospital with serious injuries. (PTI)

The building was part of a cluster of houses located near the Abdul Hamid Dargah on the Mohammed Ali Road in Dongri. (Express photo)

