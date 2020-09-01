Top news
- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- As Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee saw India through 2008 global financial crisis
- Karnataka and Goa allow bars to reopen
- Up ahead, more outside air flow, a warmer Delhi Metro
- On? Off? On: JEE from today, a scramble to reach centres
- Before 2019 polls, BJP flagged 44 ‘rival’ pages, 14 now off Facebook
- Palghar lynching: One cop dismissed, two others told to quit force
- Sister wrote to Sushant on anxiety drugs 6 days before death
Former President Pranab Mukherjee cremated with full state honoursUpdated: September 1, 2020 3:52:13 pm
Best of Express
- How telcos will pay their AGR dues over the next 10 years
- BusinessMoratorium period on loan repayment extendable by two years: Centre to SC
- EntertainmentAtkan Chatkan trailer: AR Rahman and Sivamani join forces for inspirational film
- EntertainmentEd Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn blessed with baby girl
- TrendingAs JEE-Main exams begin amid Covid-19, netizens take to Twitter to boost morale of aspirants
- TrendingWhy #JusticeForKaku is trending on Twitter and has angered many
- SportsWhat happened to my family is beyond horrible: Suresh Raina breaks silence
- SportsHow Vishy Anand stayed on chess grid despite power cut in Chennai
- OpinionPranab Mukherjee was a man of government, who saw consensus as the way to administer India
- What is the Special Frontier Force or Vikas Battalion?
- LifestyleMouni Roy exudes old-world charm in this polka dots outfit; see pics
- TechnologyAcer is transforming into a lifestyle brand; here’s how