Fernandes also took on American multinational companies like IBM and Coca-Cola. In an interview with The Indian Express in 1998, Fernandes iterated that he was not anti-MNC but pro-Swadeshi. He said: “People keep saying that I threw out Coke but I was well within law to ask them about the formula they were so secretive about.” In picture: Fernandes is seen during bye election at Chikmangalur in 1978. Source: Express Photo .