Reacting to Sinha joining TMC, veteran party leader Subrata Mukherjee said, “It is a proud moment for us that a leader like Yashwant Sinha is joining our party. Mamata, who was injured in Nandigram and is undergoing treatment, would have been present for the occasion. We will enrich the inclusion of Sinha because, other than Mamata, no other leader has the stature in our party like him.” (Express Photo by Partha Paul)