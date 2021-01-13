5 / 11

The first consignment of 2.64 lakh doses of the vaccine took off for Delhi on a SpiceJet flight soon after 8 am, landing in the national capital a little before 10 am. Authorities at Delhi airport, which was the first to receive the shipment from Pune, said the two cargo terminals, which have temperature-controlled facilities ranging from minus 20 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius, can handle 57 lakh vials of the vaccine per day.