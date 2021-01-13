Must Read
- Haryana to get vaccine doses today, inoculation drive to begin at 107 sites on Jan 16
- SC stays farm laws: Court ruling a way out for govt, Minister calls on all to honour order
- Opposition questions composition of farm law panel
- IndiGo's Patna airport manager shot dead
- Gorakhpur: Police photoshop facemask on constable and murder accused, derided online
- Panel looking into TRP system submits report to Broadcasting Ministry
- School attendance low after reopening: 3 states to House panel
- Uncertainty over next round of talks on Jan 15
- Uttarakhand: Translocated tiger drops radio-collar
Special flights, police escort: States receive first batch of Covid-19 vaccinesUpdated: January 13, 2021 12:22:13 pm
Best of Express
- Ragi bars to millet brownies, a bakery with flavours of Dantewada
- How private is WhatsApp, what can Facebook see and should you look at alternatives
- EntertainmentThe Girl on the Train teaser: Parineeti Chopra is intense as hell
- EntertainmentVijay-starrer Master releases across India
- TrendingCNN reporter breaks down on-air while reporting on COVID-19 deaths
- TrendingUS State Department site briefly says Trump’s presidency over, memes flood social media
- SportsWanted 11 fit Indians: Team sweats over injury to Jasprit Bumrah
- SportsChaos as Indian shuttlers in Bangkok go through Covid scare, later cleared to play
- OpinionSC's order putting on hold the farm bills is terrible constitutional precedent
- Explained: How private is WhatsApp?
- LifestyleCan't step out? Bring Lohri celebrations home this year with these festive tips
- TechnologyCES 2021: All the biggest announcements from Day 2