Fire breaks out at Gaur Green Avenue in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram, residents evacuated safely
The blaze started inside a flat on the ninth floor in one of the towers around 8-8.30 am, before spreading to multiple flats across several floors
April 29, 2026 14:00 IST
April 29, 2026 14:00 IST
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A major fire broke out in a high-rise residential building in Indirapuram on Wednesday morning, prompting a large-scale firefighting and rescue operation, officials said
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The blaze started inside a flat on the ninth floor in one of the towers around 8-8.30 am, before spreading to multiple flats across several floors
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Sudesh Kumar, the society’s supervisor, said that flat that was locked from the outside and had been undergoing interior work for the past two years
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He stated that around 8.25 am, security personnel noticed smoke billowing from a flat and rushed to the floor, attempting to control the fire using the society’s fire extinguishers, but the blaze grew out of control and the fire department was immediately informed
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A call was received by the fire department around 8.50 am, following which over 17 fire-fighting vehicles were dispatched to the site, including teams from Gautam Buddh Nagar, Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said
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He added that a man was trapped inside one of the flats, and an oxygen cylinder was sent up before he was safely rescued and taken to the hospital
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Since some of the houses were locked, he said they had to break down the doors to extinguish the flames
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Jaya, a resident, said the fire broke out in Tower D, adding that they heard loud noises and came down to see other residents rushing towards the society’s compound, while the cause of the fire remained unknown
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Rescue operations were carried out simultaneously, with those trapped inside safely evacuated
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Authorities confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported, and said a detailed inquiry would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the fire once firefighting operations were fully completed