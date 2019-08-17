Toggle Menu Sections
Fire breaks out at Delhi’s AIIMS, several patients evacuated

A major fire broke out near the emergency ward at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

A major fire broke out near the emergency ward at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

No casualties were reported in the incident. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

As many as 34 fire tenders arrived at the spot as the fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital at the PC block. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

“The Delhi Fire Services along with the AIIMS fire division have controlled the fire and are still on the job,” the hospital said in a statement later. (ANI)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "I appeal to everyone to maintain calm and allow the Fire Services personnel to do their work." (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

Dark plumes of smoke were seen billowing out from the top of the premier health institute. (ANI)

