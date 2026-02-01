Top quotes from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s record 9th consecutive Union Budget 2026 speech
In her Budget speech, Sitharaman said, "India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion."
February 1, 2026 13:40 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman created history by presenting her 9th consecutive Union Budget in the Parliament on February 1, 2026. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
Beginning her speech, Sitharaman said, "Since we assumed office 12 years ago, India’s economic trajectory
has been marked by stability, fiscal discipline, sustained growth and
moderate inflation."(Photo: Sansad TV)
She asserted that the "reform express" of the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is well on its way and will continue to maintain momentum to fulfil its duties. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
"India will continue to take confident steps towards Viksit Bharat, balancing ambition with inclusion. As a growing economy with expanding trade and capital needs, India must also remain deeply integrated with global markets, exporting more and attracting stable long-term investment." (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
"Our Government, led by Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi, has decisively and consistently chosen action over ambivalence, reform over rhetoric and people over populism." (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
"Our Government’s ‘Sankalp’ is to focus on our poor, underprivileged and the disadvantaged. To deliver on this Sankalp, and given that this is the first Budget prepared in Kartavya Bhawan, we are inspired by 3 kartavya." (Express Photo by Partha Paul)
"In the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, several innovative ideas were shared with our Prime Minister, which have inspired many of the proposals, making this a unique Yuva Shakti-driven Budget." (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
The budget for the next fiscal year will focus on structural reforms in the manufacturing sector, building a robust financial sector and stepping up investments in cutting-edge technologies, including AI, she said. (Express Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
"I am happy to inform this august House that I have fulfilled my commitment made in FY 2021-22 to reduce fiscal deficit below 4.5 percent of GDP by 2025-26." (Express Photo by Partha Paul)