‘Fight for Mumbai’: Aaditya Thackeray leads protest against Metro car shed in AareyUpdated: July 10, 2022 8:11:01 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Devendra Fadnavis back in the saddle, so is his pet water project
- To nip anti-incumbency in the bud, Haryana CM on sant politics overdrive
- EntertainmentRanbir Kapoor says he does not want Alia Bhatt to 'sacrifice her dreams' after embracing motherhood: 'She's a busy star'
- EntertainmentEid Al Adha 2022: Madhuri Dixit, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Sidharth Malhotra and others wish fans
- TrendingThis tradition of Hollywood directors congratulating each other for their success is winning netizens
- TrendingMan survives after truck rams into him, video of accident leaves KTR shocked. Watch it here
- SportsWimbledon 2022 Men’s Final LIVE
- SportsIndia vs England 3rd T20 LIVE
- OpinionHow democracy grows weak
- Significance of the date Sri Lanka’s President has announced for resigning
- LifestyleStranger Things fashion: An ode to the 80s style
- TechnologyThe timeless appeal of Apple's iPhone X