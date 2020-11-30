Top news
- PM Modi to chair all party meeting on Friday to discuss Covid situation
- Explained: Kerala’s Vigilance raid at KSFE and the controversy that followed
- 'Farmers being misled, reforms will give them options for a bigger market': PM Modi in Varanasi
- Iran says Israel remotely killed military nuclear scientist
- No captain would give Jasprit Bumrah two-over opening spell: Gautam Gambhir
- Moderna files for US, EU emergency authorisation after Covid-19 vaccine shows 94.1% efficacy
- I assure people that in a few months, we will have a vaccine, developed and researched in India: Harsh Vardhan
- FAU-G, the 'Made in India' game, is now live for pre-registration on Google Play Store
- Scrap farm laws or will rethink staying in NDA: RLP chief Beniwal to Amit Shah
- Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal dies after family feud goes public
As farmers dig in for fifth day, tractor-trolleys turn temporary sheltersUpdated: November 30, 2020 8:55:47 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Tamil Nadu braces for another cyclone this week; heavy rain forecast for Kerala & Lakshadweep too
- Farmers being misled, reforms will empower them with bigger markets: PM Modi in Varanasi
- EntertainmentTriples trailer: Jai looks like a lighter version of Vijay
- EntertainmentStruck by how unbelievably visual the place is: Christopher Nolan on shooting Tenet in India
- TrendingViral Video: Swarm of bees spotted on aircraft at Kolkata airport
- TrendingMeet Afghan's female artist who is breaking stereotypes one tattoo at a time
- SportsPhenom does an encore: Smith ton seals ODI series for Australia
- SportsVirat Kohli making too many bowling changes: Ashish Nehra
- OpinionWith better than expected second-quarter numbers, economy could spring a positive surprise
- The significance of Joe Biden appointing an all-women media team
- LifestyleCOVID-19: Can taking the window seat on a plane lower your risk of getting infected? Find out
- TechnologyLG Velvet review: The second screen option