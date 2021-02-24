Latest news
- Bengal BJP chief shown black flags in Darjeeling, he blames TMC
- Coal Case: CBI questions Abhishek’s wife, CM drops by before officials come
- Centre alerts banks on ‘slowdown’ in loans to street vendors
- AAP emerges second in Surat after BJP, no seats for Cong
- Terror continues to be one of the gravest threats, says Jaishankar
- Rahul says Kerala voters different from north, go into issues; BJP says don’t divide
- Fire at Bharuch UPL plant: 2 workers dead, 5 missing
- Govt to implement 4-pronged health strategy, says PM
- Tejashwi raises concerns over govt trying to muzzle dissenting voices
- BJP wins VMC for fifth time in a row; Cong wins 7 seats
- Pamela Goswami drugs case: Bengal BJP leader Rakesh Singh arrested
Farmers mark ‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ with events across Punjab, HaryanaUpdated: February 24, 2021 12:34:49 pm
- Unnao girl says she was poisoned, denies sexual assault attempt: Police
- Rules for social media intermediaries set for roll-out
- EntertainmentMumbai Saga teaser: It's Emraan Hashmi's cop vs John Abraham's don in this crime drama
- EntertainmentSridevi's 7 memorable performances as a child actor before she had even turned 13, watch videos
- TrendingPriced at nearly Rs 20,000, this 23 karat 'gold biryani' is baffling people online
- TrendingFrom sutli bomb to air balloon — the many memes inspired by Priyanka Chopra’s green orb dress
- SportsTiger Woods seriously injured in crash on steep LA-area road
- SportsFor D/N Test: Health kiosks, sanitisers and a gutka ban
- OpinionBCCI's power centre has moved from Mumbai to Motera
- What is NITI Aayog's draft national labour policy?
- Lifestyle'Bending gender stereotypes in art and photography can throw new light on stale norms'
- TechnologySony shares first details on next-gen VR headset for PlayStation 5