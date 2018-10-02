12 / 15

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "What is the Modi government doing on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi? What is the govt doing on the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri who said Jai Jawan Jai Kisan'? The govt is brutally beating up India's farmers. It has launched a police raj and unprecedented atrocities on the farmers of the country. Can India's farmers not come and tell their own government that they are in deep pain and suffering from deep rural indebtedness?" he said. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)