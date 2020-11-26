2 / 10

Patiala bus stand has been closed and public transport services have been suspended for November 26-27 in Punjab. The farmers are expected to reach Delhi on Thursday through five highways connecting the city as part of the “Delhi chalo” call by the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Rashtriya Kisan Mahasangh and various factions of the Bharatiya Kisan Union.