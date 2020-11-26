Top news
- Maharashtra: After being stalled for over 2 months, Class XI admission schedule released
- The Pink Belt Mission: A karate champion’s endeavour to empower women
- Gujarat: 3 minors sent to juvenile home for ‘insulting’ national flag in Anand
- More tests likely for SII to get to Oxford’s half-dose efficacy
- Village recalls ‘our man in Delhi’: Never expected anything for getting work done
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank to operate as DBS Bank India from tomorrow
- Fillip for real estate sector: Construction premiums set to be halved till Dec 2021
- Doctor who 'saw death and returned', to serve at Covid-19 ICU
Farmers brave water cannons, tear gas in march towards DelhiNovember 26, 2020 2:02:05 pm
Best of Express
- Delhi chalo march: Police pick up 'protesters' from gurdwaras, borders sealed; protests also in Kerala, Bengal
- CitiesCyclone Nivar: 3 dead; storm weakens into 'cyclone storm'
- EntertainmentMumbai Diaries 26/11 teaser: The story of the first responders
- EntertainmentLijo Jose Pellissery: A cheerleader of the Mollywood New Wave
- Trending'A legend has passed': Tributes pour in after football great Diego Maradona dies
- TrendingAs Joe Biden's win is confirmed by department, people celebrate his election victory 'again'
- SportsMaradona in Kolkata: When El Pibe de Oro thrilled the City Of Joy
- SportsFootball-crazy Kerala declares two day mourning for Maradona
- OpinionOn ‘love jihad’, BJP picks up baton from vigilante groups
- Muslim ministers: numbers lag far behind share in population
- LifestyleDesigner Arpita Mehta on her label, first flagship store and the trying times
- TechnologyWe ordered grocery via WhatsApp on JioMart; here’s what happened