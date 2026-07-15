Farmers hold bike rally against India-US trade deal in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur
The motorcycle march was taken out by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi Group) on a call given by different farming bodies under the banner of Desh Bachao Morcha in Punjab
July 15, 2026 18:11 IST
July 15, 2026 18:11 IST
1 / 8
Farmers took out a motorcycle march on Wednesday in Punjab's Hoshiarpur to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal, alleging it would adversely impact the country's farming sector (Source: Photo by PTI)
2 / 8
Led by the outfit's district president Paramjit Singh Bhulla and district general secretary Kuldip Singh Begowal, the march commenced after an 'ardas' (prayer) at Gurdwara Pull Pukhta Sahib near Tanda and passed through Tanda (Source: Photo by PTI)
3 / 8
The motorcycle march was taken out by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (Piddi Group) on a call given by different farming bodies under the banner of Desh Bachao Morcha in Punjab (Source: Photo by PTI)
4 / 8
The protesters later reached the office of Dasuya Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kanwaljit Singh and submitted a memorandum addressed to the prime minister, demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed India-US trade agreement (Source: Photo by PTI)
5 / 8
In the memorandum, the protesters alleged that the proposed trade pact would adversely affect farmers, agricultural labourers, livestock rearers, small traders and micro industries (Source: Photo by PTI)
6 / 8
They claimed the agreement would allow cheaper agricultural imports into India, affecting domestic farm incomes and the country's agricultural economy (Source: Photo by PTI)
7 / 8
The protesting farmers claimed that the agreement would prove to be a "death decree" for farmers, asserting that it would not be acceptable under any circumstances (Source: Photo by PTI)
8 / 8
They warned that if the government failed to address their demands, they would launch a nationwide mass movement through democratic and constitutional means (Source: Photo by PTI)