Three contentious farm laws were passed in Lok Sabha on September 17, 2020, triggering massive protests from farmers. One year from the day, the farmers — who fear the laws will lead to the abolishment of the minimum support price (MSP) guaranteed by the government on select crops, and leave them at the mercy of big corporates — continue their struggle to get the legislations repealed completely. In pc: A farmer protester sitting at Ghazipur border on a chilly December day last year.