PANDORA PAPERS
- What ‘bankrupt’ Anil Ambani didn’t tell: his $1.3-billion web of offshore firms
- Offshore entities of Kiran Mazumdar Shaw’s husband have Biocon shares, $85 million; trust advisor banned by Sebi
- Sachin Tendulkar, wife, her father, had BVI company, wound up after Panama expose
- Jackie Shroff linked to New Zealand trust, BVI firm, Swiss bank account
- Before Nirav Modi fled, sister founded offshore firm to act as trust protector
- Explained: Why do the Pandora Papers matter?
- Held for fraud, Ajit Kerkar of Cox and Kings linked to offshore firms
Protests begin after farmers run over in UP’s Lakhimpur KheriUpdated: October 4, 2021 1:21:07 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Before Nirav Modi fled, sister founded offshore firm to act as trust protector
- Offshore entities of Kiran Mazumdar's spouse have Biocon shares, $85 million
- EntertainmentHansal Mehta extends support to Shah Rukh Khan: 'Painful for a parent'
- TrendingScrapped Air India plane gets stuck under foot overbridge near Delhi airport, video goes viral
- TrendingWatch: Alligator rises out of water to snatch young boy's fish
- SportsThe IPL playoff race: Who will it be - KKR, RR, MI or PBKS?
- SportsSAFF Championship: Sunil Chhetri adds to heft, India play Bangladesh today
- OpinionA green response to natural gas price shock
- Why do the Pandora Papers matter?
- Lifestyle'Kitchen is like a playground for people who love to cook': Chef Saransh Goila
- TechnologyApple iPhone 13 review: Not a Pro, but still works like one