Toggle Menu Sections
Exclusive Express photos from Srinagarhttps://indianexpress.com/photos/india-news/exclusive-express-photos-from-srinagar-5664997/

Exclusive Express photos from Srinagar

On August 5, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Vegetable suppliers waiting for customers at floating vegetable market in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

On August 5, the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Landline services were being restored slowly in Srinagar’s Lalchowk but the services were discontinued after two hours. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Primary and middle schools in the Valey have re-opened after over a fortnight since the restrictions on movement and communication were imposed but most of the classrooms remained empty. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Boys play carom in front of closed shops road during restrictions in Srinagar. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android