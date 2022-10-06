Sena vs Sena: Uddhav, Shinde factions hold massive Dussehra rallies in Mumbai
October 6, 2022 11:12:33 am
Two grand Dussehra rallies were held in different parts of Mumbai on Wednesday — one was led by Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray and the other by Maharashtra CM and rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde.
In this image, supporters of Uddhav Thackeray are seen at his rally in Dadar. (PTI)
While Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray slammed the BJP, Chief Minister and rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde chose to attack Uddhav at his faction’s rally.
Addressing the annual Dussehra rally at the iconic Shivaji Park ground in Mumbai, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday called his successor Eknath Shinde and his supporters “traitors” and insisted that this stamp will remain forever. (PTI)
Maharashtra CM Shinde, meanwhile, asserted his rebellion was not an act of “betrayal”, but a “revolt” and asked Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to kneel down at party founder Bal Thackeray’s memorial and apologise for going against his ideals and aligning with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Thackeray said that the Shiv Sena does not belong to one person but to all loyal Sena workers. (PTI)
Supporters of Shinde gathered at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) grounds in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).
Uddhav Thackeray's supporters during his rally in Dadar on Wednesday. (PTI)
Shinde stood on a stage whose backdrop was framed by images of Bal Thackeray and his political guru late Anand Dighe along with a slogan stating “Garv se kaho hum Hindu hain (Proudly say that we are Hindus)”.
The CM, whose camp has staked claim on the Sena’s election symbol, bow and arrow, before the Election Commission of India (ECI) while projecting itself as the “real” Sena, addressed his Dussehra rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex’s MMRDA ground.
A special empty chair was kept in the middle of the stage, symbolically honouring Bal Thackeray.