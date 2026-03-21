Eid celebrations in Uttam Nagar held under heavy security after Holi clash
Muslims offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers peacefully in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar amid tight security following tensions after a clash during Holi left a man dead about two weeks ago
March 21, 2026 15:43 IST
March 21, 2026 15:43 IST
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Muslims offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in West Delhi's Uttam Nagar on Saturday under heavy security, marking a subdued celebration days after a local clash left a man dead (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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A strong deployment of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel maintained law and order across Hastsal village and nearby areas, with barricades at key entry and exit points (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Strict identity verification was carried out, allowing access only to local residents, while movement of outsiders was restricted to prevent untoward incidents (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Police teams conducted regular foot patrols, monitored rooftops, narrow lanes, and other sensitive pockets through CCTV cameras to ensure safety during prayers (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) confirmed that the environment was peaceful, with namaz offered without disturbance, while routine patrolling and picketing continued (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Residents described the prayers as peaceful but noted that celebrations were low key, reflecting a cautious atmosphere following past tensions (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Community members highlighted continued communal harmony, expressing hope that neighbours of different religions would celebrate upcoming festivals together (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Jama Masjid president Khalid Ali confirmed that all mosques in Uttam Nagar observed Eid safely, with rumours and outside elements earlier fuelling tension (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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Authorities monitored social media closely to curb the spread of inflammatory content, while some individuals were detained for attempting to disrupt peace (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)
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The Holi clash on March 4, which resulted in the death of 26-year-old Tarun after a water balloon incident, remained a sensitive issue as the police ensured tight security to prevent recurrence (Source: Photo by Gajendra Yadav)