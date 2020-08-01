- Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus news from across the world
- Follow Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates
- Follow Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates
- Army to retain additional troops in Ladakh for the long haul
- Online open, 3.7 lakh get domicile in a month, 78% of them in Jammu
- Panel recommends nod to Serum for late-stage Oxford vaccine trials
- Police afraid to take on the mob: Palghar lynching case chargesheet
- An Expert Explains: Should you test for Covid-19 just to check?
- Punjab: Rats prey on woman’s body, family alleges negligence by hospital
- Lootcase review: A bland comedy-drama
Eid Al Adha is celebrated across India with restrictions due to Covid-19Updated: August 1, 2020 10:42:57 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Mehbooba Mufti still held under PSA, some raise questions
- Army to retain additional troops in Ladakh for the long haul
- EntertainmentGunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl trailer: Janhvi Kapoor plays the lead role in this inspiring story
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and others wish Eid Mubarak
- Trending'Goosebumps': Nike's new ad is an editing marvel and it's breaking the internet
- TrendingA duo dancing to ’Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ is being widely shared on social media
- Sports‘If we are not seen praising iconic players, fans tend to assume that we are antagonistic’
- Indian-descent Birmingham man leads a common(wealth) cause
- OpinionText of education policy artfully navigates several thickets
- ‘Don’t postpone exams, we don’t know when we will reconvene’
- LifestyleTaapsee Pannu turns 33: We need to talk about how pretty she looks in a sari
- TechnologyReview: Is Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop worth buying?