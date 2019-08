The story of Eid al-Adha is that Prophet Abraham had a dream in which he was sacrificing his 10-year-old son, Ishmael. Abraham, a great believer in God, took his dream literally and wanted to sacrifice his son. But, according to legend, God sent his angels and asked him to sacrifice an animal instead of his son. In pic: Eid al-Adha at Belgachia bridge in North Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)