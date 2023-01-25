In India for Republic Day, Egypt President el-Sisi holds talks with PM Modi
Updated: January 25, 2023 17:56 IST
Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-sisi arrives in New Delhi for his ceremonial reception as the chief guest at India's 74th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)
Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. It also marks the first time that a leader from Egypt will be the chief guest. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
President Droupadi Murmu will host a State Banquet in honour of the visiting dignitary in the evening. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
President Sisi held delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
Following the talks, India and Egypt inked five agreements providing for cooperation in areas of culture, IT, cyber security, youth matters and broadcasting.
(Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
The Ministry of External Affairs on Sunday said that the relationship between the two countries is based on cultural values, commitment to foster economic growth, collaboration in the fields of defence and security and convergence on regional and global issues. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
An invitation to be the Republic Day chief guest is highly symbolic from the Indian government's perspective. New Delhi has been weaving a strategy with hospitality to decide its chief guest for the Republic Day. The choice of chief guest every year is dictated by a number of reasons — strategic and diplomatic, business interest and international geo-politics.
(Express Photo by Anil Sharma)