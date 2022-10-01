Jaishankar arrives in Vadodara with 50 foreign envoys to witness ‘garba’
October 1, 2022 7:47:08 pm
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Vadodara in Gujarat on Saturday with 50 ambassadors and high commissioners to participate in the ongoing Navratri festival. (Express)
Jaishankar, along with his wife, and other foreign delegates visited the Laxmi Nivas Palace in Vadodara and interacted with the Royal Family in the city. (Express)
Upon his arrival, S Jaishankar tweeted and said, "Great to see Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Vadodara for the Navratri experience. Look forward to participating in the celebrations tonight." (Express)
He told reporters nearly 50 Ambassadors and High Commissioners have come with him to "enjoy garba tonight".
(Express)
On Sunday, the delegation is likely to be at Kevadia to see the Statue of Unity and other attractions and also stay overnight there, Jaishankar said, PTI reported.
The Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat said, "this is a great opportunity for them to understand Gujarat."