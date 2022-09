6 / 12

A year ago, UNESCO had accorded the “Intangible Cultural Heritage” tag to Kolkata’s Durga Puja, noting, “Durga Puja is seen as the best instance of the public performance of religion and art, and as a thriving ground for collaborative artists and designers. The festival is characterized by large-scale installations and pavilions in urban areas, as well as by traditional Bengali drumming and veneration of the goddess. During the event, the divides of class, religion and ethnicities collapse as crowds of spectators walk around to admire the installations.” In pic, a group enacts the killing of Mahishasur at the hands of goddess Durga, that signifies destruction of evil at the hands of the good.