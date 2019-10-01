India News From Kumortuli to Pujo Pandals: The men who transport Durga idols The workers, most of them poor farmers and daily labourers, act as a bridge between the idol makers and worshipers in Kolkata. Kolkata, at this time of the year, attracts several people from its surrounding areas who come looking for work during Durga Puja. (Source: Shashi Gosh) The workers, most of them poor farmers and daily labourers, act as a bridge between the idol makers and worshipers. (Source: Shashi Gosh) They help transport Durga idols from Kumortuli, where most of the idols are made, to Pujo Pandals across the city. Each group, with around 25 to 30 people, earn anywhere between Rs 2,000-3,000 for delivering a Durga idol. (Source: Shashi Gosh) The work has been attracting people from both Hindu and Muslim communities over the years. They usually come They come from Sunderbans, Nadia, Raidighi and various rural areas around West Bengal. (Source: Shashi Gosh) The workers say they barely get any sleep between the period of Mahalaya and Mahashasthi. (Source: Shashi Gosh) They earn not more than Rs 2,000 and the extra income is important for them to run their family. (Source: Shashi Gosh) A nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, ‘Navratri’ is a Sanskrit word which literally means nine nights. (Source: Shashi Gosh)