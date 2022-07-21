Draupadi Murmu scripts history, becomes India’s first woman tribal PresidentUpdated: July 21, 2022 10:40:53 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- No longer 'Jai Veeru': Baghel, Deo tussle rages as Cong fears fallout
- Yashwant congratulates Murmu: 'Hope she functions as custodian of Constitution without fear'
- EntertainmentSamantha Ruth Prabhu says situation with Naga Chaitanya not amicable: ‘If you put us in a room, you have to hide sharp objects’
- EntertainmentAkshay Kumar responds to criticism on being paired up with younger female actors: ‘They are jealous’
- TrendingKerala college students give befitting reply to moral policing with 'sit-on-lap' protest
- TrendingWatch: Auto driver dances in the middle of the waterlogged street
- SportsKL Rahul tests positive for Covid-19 before Windies tour
- SportsIndian women's cricket team member tests positive for Covid-19 before CWG 2022
- OpinionFrom HC comments on mangalsutra to survey in Karnataka, a troubling view of women emerges
- Zubair bail order: SC draws red line on misuse of power to arrest
- LifestyleKristen Bell on how husband Dax Shepard helped cure her mastitis; know more about the condition
- TechnologyNoise ColorFit Pro 4 Max review: Bluetooth calling meets style