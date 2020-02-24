Must Read
- Northeast Delhi violence: 'Situation under control,' says Home Secretary
- Revamped 'MyBMTC' app is a hit with Bengaluru commuters
- Vivo to launch its concept Apex 2020 phone on Feb 28
- Ivanka Trump gives sustainable fashion goals as she recycles old dress on India visit
- Novak Djokovic reveals he's in a 'Big Three' WhatsApp group with Nadal and Federer
- UN chief issues 7-point 'call to action' on human rights
Trump at Taj: From Jackie Kennedy to Will Smith, the many visitors to the monument of loveUpdated: February 24, 2020 7:54:16 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- CitiesConstable, civilian killed in Delhi clashes, MHA sources say violence appears to be 'orchestrated'
- Manmohan Singh to skip Rashtrapati Bhavan banquet for Donald Trump
- EntertainmentSong of the Month: The life philosophy behind Mr India's Zindagi ki yehi reet hai
- EntertainmentParas Chhabra on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Really needed this pampering after Bigg Boss 13
- Trending'I am a proud menstruating women': 28 women cook food at 'Period Feast' in Delhi
- TrendingFrom BJP's logo to listing negative traits of Nehru, Manipur class 12th question paper draws flak online
- SportsIndia's four pillars - Kohli, Pujara, Bumrah, Shami - bring down house
- SportsReason for India's big loss: Inability to dismiss lower-order batsmen
- OpinionTrump govt seems supportive of India as part of its Indo-Pacific strategy, while also counting gains for itself
- Explained: How to unify defence resources
- LifestyleMelania Trump's sash has Indian inspiration; find out here
- TechnologyRealme X50 Pro 5G first impressions: A day with India’s first 5G phone